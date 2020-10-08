Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd Sells 1,000 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNA opened at $158.40 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 481.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3,966.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,436,000 after acquiring an additional 688,798 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.