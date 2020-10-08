SolGold (LON:SOLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.93

Shares of SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.93 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.95 ($0.47), with a volume of 12536944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.80 ($0.45).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of SolGold from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 58 ($0.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.13 million and a P/E ratio of -54.64.

SolGold Company Profile (LON:SOLG)

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

