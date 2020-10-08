SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.36

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 7338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,213.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 482.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

