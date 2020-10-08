SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Trimmed by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.