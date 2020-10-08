Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $11,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

