SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

SWTX opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -17.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

