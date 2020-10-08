Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

Square stock opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $182.75. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.61 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 583.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Square by 400.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 78.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

