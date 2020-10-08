SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.70. 2,170,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,903,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

