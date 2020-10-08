S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 298,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

