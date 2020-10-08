Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWK. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $172.00 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $53,176,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after purchasing an additional 333,419 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.