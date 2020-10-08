Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

