Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

