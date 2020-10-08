Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,936,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,412,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $699,200.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

