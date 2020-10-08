Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,936,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,588,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $1,380,600.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $1,497,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $699,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $72.37 on Thursday. Moderna Inc has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.