Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $42.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

IOVA opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

