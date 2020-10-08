STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.56 ($34.77).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

EPA:STM opened at €28.23 ($33.21) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.47 and a 200-day moving average of €24.04.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.