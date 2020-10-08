Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,879 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,175% compared to the typical volume of 1,010 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $957,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $810,158.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,537.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 334,062 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,455,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 239,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NG opened at $10.96 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

