Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,670% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 52.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

