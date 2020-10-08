Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical volume of 782 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.