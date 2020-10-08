Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYBT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $862.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 188,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,525,120.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,115 shares of company stock worth $745,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

