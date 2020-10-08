Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Straumann currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

