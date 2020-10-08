Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NYSE SPH opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.02. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $206.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 238,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 71,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

