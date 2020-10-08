Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €19.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €19.60 ($23.06) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.35 ($19.24).

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.56 ($19.48) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.24. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

