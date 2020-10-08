Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €15.70 by Goldman Sachs Group

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.35 ($19.24).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.56 ($19.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.68 and its 200 day moving average is €14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89).

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.