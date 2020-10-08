SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 284766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

