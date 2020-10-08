SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “

Get SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.26. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (SOMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.