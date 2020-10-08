Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Insider Sylogist Ltd. Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) insider Sylogist Ltd. purchased 25,000 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$257,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$257,500.

CVE:SYZ opened at C$10.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $265.97 million and a PE ratio of 129.75. Sylogist Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$6.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.90.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

