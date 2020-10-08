Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.59% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €106.92 ($125.79).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €116.90 ($137.53) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.38.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.