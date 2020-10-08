Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $655.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.77. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.