T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 162.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

