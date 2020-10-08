Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TLC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TLC opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Taiwan Liposome has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $220.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 1,514.38% and a negative return on equity of 129.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

