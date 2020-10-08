TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TCG BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $8.95 on Monday. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $503.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

In other news, Director John G. Nestor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 13.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

