TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Further, strengthening momentum of Industrial Solutions in China remains positive. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. We believe solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives are likely to remain key catalysts. Further, improving Transportation segment remains a tailwind for the company. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, slowdown in the global auto-production is a headwind. Also, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic are overhangs.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of TEL opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

