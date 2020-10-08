Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Down 5%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.23. 6,854,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,885,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

