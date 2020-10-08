Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $213.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $222.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,282 shares of company stock worth $13,508,792. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

