TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $664.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

