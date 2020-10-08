Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sidoti increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

