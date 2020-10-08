Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.34.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

