Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Textron by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,671 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Textron by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,653,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Textron by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after acquiring an additional 453,078 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Textron by 5,708.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Textron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,571,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

