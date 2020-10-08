TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFFP. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TFFP opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.