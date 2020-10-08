The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $27.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

