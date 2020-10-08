The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35,929.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

PG opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

