The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 52.7% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 40.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

