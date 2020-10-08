The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEGRY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

