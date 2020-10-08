Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $450.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $452.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $452.36 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $455.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

