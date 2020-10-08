ThoreCoin (THR) Hits One Day Volume of $39,283.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $179.03 million and approximately $39,283.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,065.25 or 0.19470000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00253635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00081641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.01524160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00154572 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

