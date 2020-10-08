Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TLSA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $283.21 million, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 2.23. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

