Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BofA Securities

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

NYSE TD opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,169,504,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,179,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,701,000 after purchasing an additional 553,286 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,924,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 622,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

