Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,248 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 1,249 call options.

TD opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,169,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,179,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,701,000 after acquiring an additional 553,286 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,924,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 622,871 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

