Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.47 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.18.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at C$63.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.